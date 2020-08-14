Harlan Independent Schools re-opening plan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools will start the school year virtually on Monday, August 31st.
When in-person classes are possible, the district will have two options for students and parents to choose from.
Option number one is a hybrid model. Students can attend Monday/Wednesday and every other Friday, or Tuesday/Thursday and every other Friday.
Option number two is full-time virtual learning.
You can find the latest information on the district’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.