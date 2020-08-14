Harlan County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in the Harlan County School District will return to classes virtually on Monday, August 31st.

When in-person learning becomes possible, the district will have two options for students:

Option number one is a hybrid in-person system. Students will choose to attend on Monday/Wednesdays or Tuesday/Thursdays with Fridays being an optional day for extra help.

Option number two is an online format through the virtual learning tool Oddesyware.

You can find more info on the district’s Facebook page.

