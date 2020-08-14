Advertisement

Groundbreaking, ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday at Pikeville Medical Center

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday is a big day for Pikeville Medical Center.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Children’s Hospital and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Appalachian Valley Autism, or AVA, Center.

The keynote speakers include Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear.

You can watch the virtual news conference beginning at 11 a.m. on WYMT, wymt.com and the WYMT Facebook page.

