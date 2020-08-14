Gov. Beshear expects ‘resolution’ in Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said he thinks a decision will be made in the Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on September 5th.

During his daily media briefing in Frankfort on Thursday, the Governor was asked if it would be insensitive to run the world’s most famous horse race amid the high-profile investigation that has sparked a national outcry.

“Surely, I think it’s been 150 days, surely there will be a resolution by that point,” he said.

Taylor was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her home back in March. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has given no timetable on when he’ll announce whether the three officers involved in Taylor’s death will be criminally charged.

“I think if we can get more information ... on exactly where (the investigation) is and what’s going on and what the next steps are, I think that will help people process,” Beshear said. “I don’t think this should extend another month unless we understand some very compelling reason.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.