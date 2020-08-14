Advertisement

Gov. Beshear expects ‘resolution’ in Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said he thinks a decision will be made in the Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on September 5th.

During his daily media briefing in Frankfort on Thursday, the Governor was asked if it would be insensitive to run the world’s most famous horse race amid the high-profile investigation that has sparked a national outcry.

“Surely, I think it’s been 150 days, surely there will be a resolution by that point,” he said.

Taylor was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her home back in March. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has given no timetable on when he’ll announce whether the three officers involved in Taylor’s death will be criminally charged.

“I think if we can get more information ... on exactly where (the investigation) is and what’s going on and what the next steps are, I think that will help people process,” Beshear said. “I don’t think this should extend another month unless we understand some very compelling reason.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking, ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The keynote speakers include Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear.

News

Whitesburg organizations coming together to provide food to those in need

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The Cane Community Kitchen and Cowan Community Center continue to serve children in need through their Summer Food Service program.

News

Local college gives online students interactive experience through new technology

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Students can stream into the classroom. On their screen, they will see an HD camera giving them video of the teacher and the smart board as well as a video feed from a 360 degree camera.

News

Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Barbara Hook just wants answers about what happened to her son Wesley Hook, who has been missing since June 10.

Latest News

News

‘It’s like he dies over and over every day': Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Barbara Hook is searching for justice for her son, who has been missing since June 10.

News

Hometown Hemp: A local business helping others during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The hemp plant is extracted to make a product called CBD, which is proven to help in multiple ways.

News

Letcher Food 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Perry COVID quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Virtual ribbon cutting 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hemp farming 530pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6