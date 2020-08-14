Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 related deaths top 800, 679 new cases reported Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the COVID-19 update of Friday’s news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced 679 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 38,298 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 804.

9,021 people have recovered from the virus.

743,500 Kentuckians have received tests.

The Governor also reported 77 kids under the age of 18 were positive for the virus in the update. He also mentioned 97 of the 147 people that are still in the ICU are on ventilators.

“Today we continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “At best we are at a plateau thanks to people’s wearing of facial coverings and we still need more time to reach a decline to get this state in the place we really need to be to do so many activities that we want.”

The eight new deaths reported Friday were all women of different ages from across the state.

“Those are most likely moms, grandmothers, sisters, who people have lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “Aunts, loved ones. So let’s make sure that for them we are strong, we light those green lights and we ring those bells every day at 10 a.m.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

