Advertisement

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

‘Deputy W. Hobbs is back on the job!’
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.(Source: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A Georgia corrections officer saved by three inmates is back at work less than three weeks after he passed out on the job.

The men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when he became unconscious and fell.

“Deputy W. Hobbs is back on the job!” a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said. “He quickly sought out the inmates who came to his rescue when he suffered a medical emergency a few weeks ago so he could thank them in person.”

In late July, the sheriff’s office said the inmates noticed the deputy appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted security procedures in a jail housing unit.

Although they were locked in their cells, the inmates noticed that when he returned to his desk, he passed out.

“The inmates whose rooms were close enough to see what was happening began pounding on their doors,” the sheriff’s office said in a July 28 Facebook post. “Soon the entire unit was thundering with noise as many inmates pounded on the doors shouting for our deputy who lay unconscious and heavily bleeding on the floor.”

The deputy said that he did not realize that he had been unconscious, but became aware of what sounded like “pounding drums” and could hear the inmates shouting his name. He thought an inmate needed help and managed to activate the door release to unlock the cell doors.

The three inmates then rushed out of their cells to help the deputy, who lost consciousness again.

“The inmates sought help with the use of the deputy’s desk phone and his radio. Their efforts where successful and help arrived almost immediately,” the Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office said it was proud of the deputy, whose “strong desire to serve” helped him gather the strength to activate the door release when he believed an inmate needed help.

The sheriff’s office also said it was proud of the inmates because they “had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate.”

“Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both,” the sheriff’s office said.

The jail is located about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

News

Laurel County parents concerned with virtual learning process

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Laurel County Superintendent, Doug Bennett, sent WYMT a statement explaining there is a delay in shipping for Google Chrome books due to such a high demand.

News

Hazard Community and Technical College officials discuss fall semester opening plans

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The college has a sign posted at the entrance to remind those on campus that a mask is required to enter a building.

News

Mountain News at 4:30-Top Stories-August 14th, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

State

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 related deaths top 800, 679 new cases reported Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases and new deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.