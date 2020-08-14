Floyd County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County School District will start classes Tuesday, September 8th virtually.

Originally, before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, parents and students had two options to choose from for the first part of the school year:

In the in-person option, students will attend five days a week and not be required to wear a mask where social distancing is followed in classes. Students in Kindergarten and pre-K will not be required to wear masks at all.

The online option will be done on school-provided devices. Officials expect students to participate daily. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided to students who choose to go online via a bus service. Parents will need to reach out to the student’s school to request the service.

