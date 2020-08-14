Fish falls from sky, gets wedged in car, Kingston driver claims

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver in Kingston said a fish fell from the sky and hit his car as he was driving along I-40 on Monday.

Ed submitted a photo of the aftermath of the incident to WVLT through the WVLT News App.

“I was coming up to I-40 when I saw an eagle being chased by an osprey coming straight towards me,” said Ed. That’s when he heard something hit his car. When he got out to look he couldn’t believe what he saw. “The eagle had dropped this striped bass and it stuck between the bumper and the headlight. I guess you don’t have to be fishing to catch a fish.”

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron said the story certainly sounds plausible to him.

“Both eagles and ospreys prey on fish, so it sounds as if the osprey was trying to steal a meal. The white bass was clearly the main victim, however,” said Cameron.

