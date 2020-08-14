Estill County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students will start the 2020-‘21 school year in Estill County on Monday, August 24th with virtual learning.

At a School Board Meeting on July 16th, three options were approved for students for when in-person classes are available.

Option number one is a hybrid A/B model. Students assigned schedule A will attend Mondays and Tuesdays. Students assigned model B will attend Thursdays and Fridays. On days students are not attending in person they will be attending remotely. This model will be re-evaluated weekly as things evolve.

Option number two is online remote learning. Grades 6-12 will use school-issued Chrome Books. For grades, K-5 students will use personal computers, and teachers and staff will assist those students.

Option number three is remote learning using a pencil and paper. This option is for students who do not have access to the internet.

