East Bernstadt Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with East Bernstadt Independent Schools say students will begin virtual learning on Monday, August 24th.

Teachers will be hosting open house meetings by appointment only on August 17th. Only two parents or guardians can accompany students for these meetings and must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The district has more info on its Facebook page.

