Crashes closes northbound lanes of I-75 in Corbin

A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Corbin Friday afternoon.
A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Corbin Friday afternoon.(Corbin Police Department)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of I-75 in Corbin Friday afternoon.

The Corbin Police Department posted on its Facebook page the crash happened near the 28 mile marker.

WYMT reached out to the Corbin Police Department for more information, but none was available.

Drivers need to find an alternate route.

We do not know how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

