Corbin Independent Schools re-opening plan

(WJRT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students were originally scheduled to return to school on Wednesday, September 9th for in-person classes. We don’t know yet if that date is still the target to start classes virtually.

Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, district officials announced they would have remote options available to those who are unable to return to school.

You can get the latest information by visiting the district’s website here.

