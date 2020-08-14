Clay County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As of the last update, Clay County schools were planning on returning on Monday, August 24th. We do not know if that is still the plan or if they plan to start school virtually on that date.

Originally, before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, parents and students had two options to choose from for the first part of the school year:

Option number one is in-person five days a week. The Clay County School District will follow public health guidelines. Students grades 1-12 will be required to wear a mask where social distancing is not possible. If a student does not have their own mask the district will provide them with one. Symptom screenings will take place for students and staff. Students who require transportation on busses will be required to wear a mask and parents and guardians will be expected to check the student for fever before he/she boards a bus.

Option two is an online learning format. Students who choose this track will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities. Students are expected to have reliable internet to stream videos and Google Meets. This format will last nine weeks, and students are required to participate daily following set schedules. This format will be taught by teachers district-wide and may not be from the student’s assigned district school.

The district is providing more information answering frequently asked questions on its Facebook page.

