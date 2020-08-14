Advertisement

Breathitt County Schools re-opening plan

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Breathitt County Schools say, pending board approval, students will begin virtual learning on Thursday, September 8th.

Originally, before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, parents and students had two options to choose from for the first part of the school year:

Option number one is in-person learning. Students will attend classes four days a week in-person and one virtual day. All schools will have symptom screenings for students and staff. Students in grades 1-12 will be required to wear masks in common areas where social distancing is not possible.

Option number two is an online learning platform. Students will have a device provided by the district. Internet connection is required and students will have a regularly scheduled check-in with school officials. Enrollment will last for a minimum of one week.

You can find the latest updates on the district’s website.

