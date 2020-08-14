Bell County Schools re-opening date

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest calendar on the Bell County Schools website has the first day of school on Tuesday, August 25th. We do not know if that is still the plan or if they plan to still start on that day, but virtually.

Originally, before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, parents and students had two options to choose from for the first part of the school year:

Option one is in-person five days a week. School officials say students will be required to follow health guidelines. Students grades 1-12 will be required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible per KDE guidelines. Schools will have moments to take a break from masks for students if they are wearing them for a prolonged time.

Option number two is a distance/virtual learning platform. Students with access to high-speed internet are able to accomplish this on software called Oddesyware. Bell County schools will provide the necessary technology for this to be completed if needed.

You can keep up with the latest changes on the district’s website.

