Barbourville Independent Schools re-opening date

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Barbourville City Schools will begin virtual learning on Friday, September 9th.

Originally, before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, parents and students had two options to choose from for the first part of the school year:

In-person and Interactive Remote learning: Students will attend in-person on alternating days, following safety guidelines and measures.

Fulltime interactive remote learning. Students will attend classes virtually, following their daily class schedule, complete the same work as peers completing in-person work and communicating regularly with teachers.

