Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - When the fate of your child’s education comes down to one final decision, sometimes all you can do is fight.

The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote on whether the district will follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

“I want our students in school,” said Superintendent Sean Howard.

Howard said he always felt confident in the district's original plan of sending students back to school in August.

However, after a warning from the Kentucky Department of Education, those plans were quickly reconsidered.

“The governor has the authority to issue an executive order to close schools and the health department also has the authority to close schools,” Howard said.

He said these ramifications are potential consequences that could arise if their district chose to not follow Beshear’s recommendation.

After a 4-1 vote by the Ashland Board of Education -- choosing to follow the governor’s recommendation -- parents like Angel Sullivan feel hopeless.

“My nephew, he’s in special education and he cannot do virtual at all. He will not learn,” Sullivan said.

With 70% of parents overall who signed up for in-person, they’ll have to quickly find a way to adapt, as well.

“I feel like, in a way, we have failed them,” Howard said.

With this new decision, Howard said their district is in the process of planning how they can best serve their parents and students while they learn virtually. He says students will be provided necessities like electronic devices, lunches, and WiFi hotspots.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.