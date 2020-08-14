Advertisement

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

A semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif.
A semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif.(Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution's protection of the right to bear firearms.

“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” Appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”

He noted that California passed the law “in the wake of heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings,” but said that isn’t enough to justify a ban whose scope “is so sweeping that half of all magazines in America are now unlawful to own in California.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not immediately say if he would ask the full appellate court to reconsider the ruling by the three judges, or if he would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He also did not immediately say if the state would seek a delay of the ruling to prevent an immediate buying spree. Sales are currently on hold based on a stay by the lower court and cannot immediately resume.

California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney Chuck Michel called it “a huge victory” for gun owners “and the right to choose to own a firearm to defend your family.”

The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions, though it immediately applies only to Western states under the appeals court's jurisdiction.

It was a fractured decision: Two of the three judges voted to toss out the state’s ban, while the third judge dissented.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Lynn of Texas, who had been named the third judge on the appellate panel, said the majority’s ruling conflicts with decisions in six other district courts across the nation.

Gun rights groups have been trying to get such cases before the nation’s high court now that it has a more conservative majority.

Friday’s decision upholds a 2017 ruling by San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez, who blocked a new law that would have barred gun owners from possessing magazines holding more than 10 bullets.

But he and the appeals court went further by declaring unconstitutional a state law that had prohibited buying or selling such magazines since 2000. That law had let those who had the magazines before then keep them, but barred new sales or imports.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.

National

How to plan holiday travel for maximum flexibility in 2020

Updated: 46 minutes ago
You can take extra precautions to book highly flexible travel so that if (and when) plans change, you won’t lose money.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National Politics

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.