5-star recruit Kennedy Chandler commits to Vols basketball team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kennedy Chandler announced his commitment to the Vols men’s basketball team.

Chandler is the nation’s no. 1 point guard. The 5-star recruit announced his commitment to the Vols on social media Friday afternoon.

“For Tennessee to get a kid that not only Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky wanted, but hometown Memphis wanted? That doesn’t happen very often,” said Rob Lewis of Volquest.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.