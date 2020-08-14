Advertisement

5-star recruit Kennedy Chandler commits to Vols basketball team

Vols basketball got a new commit from Kennedy Chandler Friday.
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kennedy Chandler announced his commitment to the Vols men’s basketball team.

Chandler is the nation’s no. 1 point guard. The 5-star recruit announced his commitment to the Vols on social media Friday afternoon.

“For Tennessee to get a kid that not only Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky wanted, but hometown Memphis wanted? That doesn’t happen very often,” said Rob Lewis of Volquest.com.

