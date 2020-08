HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Wise County, Virginia Schools say schools will start back on August 20th, 2020.

Students will have the option of in-person or remote learning.

You can see the plan here: https://www.wisek12.org/userfiles/2/my%20files/covid-19/wcps%20school%20reopening%20plan.pdf?id=159

