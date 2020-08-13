Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, six new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

You can watch that below:

Andy Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 Update
Andy Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 Update(none)

The governor announced 785 new cases and 6 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 37,686 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 796.

8,965 people have recovered from the virus.

730,362 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

