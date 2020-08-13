Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, six new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

The governor announced 785 new cases and 6 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 37,686 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 796.

8,965 people have recovered from the virus.

730,362 Kentuckians have received tests.

