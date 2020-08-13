Watch: Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers hold virtual ribbon cuttings for three EKY projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, Senate President Robert Stivers, Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman and a host of others representing projects in three Eastern Kentucky counties are holding a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony in Frankfort.

You can watch the ceremony here:

The projects in Perry, Clay and Floyd County were completed using more than $14 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grants.

WYMT’s Madison Pergrem is in Frankfort and will have more from the event later today on Mountain News.

