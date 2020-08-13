Thursday forecast: scattered afternoon storm chances once again

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yet another summertime afternoon as a mix of sun and clouds overhead will give way to an afternoon storm chance for your Thursday.

Today and Tonight

Some of us are starting out with quite a bit of valley fog out there this morning, so make sure you take that into account as you head out the door this morning. Otherwise, a mixture of sun and clouds will greet us this morning, helping to burn off that fog.

For today, we’re watching a cold front to our northwest as it tries to droop down into our area. It won’t quite make it, but it will get close enough to fire off some more afternoon showers and storms. Highs this afternoon will once again be in the middle to upper 80s.

Showers and storms will wane with the setting of the sun as yet another muggy night will be upon us tonight. Lows fall back to around 70° overnight with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog.

Friday and Friday Night

The frontal disturbance working its way through the region will finally arrive to close out the work week. This means increasing rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

Futureview - 3:00 p.m. 8/14/20 (WYMT)

With the increased afternoon rain chances, highs will be closer to the low 80s than the mid 80s, but all depends on exactly when you get that rainfall over your house. Rain chances will decrease some as we go into the evening and overnight but scattered showers will still be possible, as lows fall back again to near 70°.

Weekend Forecast and Beyond

Saturday will be remarkably similar to Friday, with scattered showers and storms around thanks to that pesky low pressure system. This will generally keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs closer to 80° itself. Rain finally scoots on out late Saturday night and early Sunday, giving us a slightly drier day as highs make it back into the mid 80s. A frontal boundary working it’s way in here for the early part of next week promises lower temperatures and lower humidity...after a bit of rain of course.

