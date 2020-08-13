Advertisement

Scott Co. health officials keeping close eye on uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – COVID-19 Is on the rise in Scott County, with health officials saying they’re seeing cases related to travel, social gatherings, and youth summer sports.

Scott County health officials reported 24 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 458.

Dr. Crystal Miller with the WEDCO District Health Department says the county has seen a consistent increase in cases for the past two weeks. Of the 458 total cases, she says 247 remain active.

“That is directly related to a long term care outbreak,” says Dr. Miller. “We have a high Hispanic population on our caseload, as well as contacts spread through traveling to hotspots, church camp outbreak, and just sports in general.”

Miller says several cases were linked to vacations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She also noted a rise in cases in people ages 20 to 40. Officials are stressing the importance of wearing a mask and socially distancing.

“We know that we’re experiencing non-compliance. We continue to encourage the masks even if you’re traveling out of state and that state doesn’t require it,” says Miller.

Starting next week the Scott County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The testing is by appointment only. Those interested in being tested can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘It’s like he dies over and over every day': Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Barbara Hook is searching for justice for her son, who has been missing since June 10.

News

Hometown Hemp: A local business helping others during the pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The hemp plant is extracted to make a product called CBD, which is proven to help in multiple ways.

News

Perry COVID quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Virtual ribbon cutting 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hemp farming 530pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

State

Promising results from COVID-19 vaccine candidate tested at UK

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

Local boy spends more than 30 days in quarantine, family members relieved following negative COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Wednesday, the family received the news they were so anxiously awaiting, Kanye finally tested negative for COVID-19.

News

Ribbon cutting for Kentucky projects 4pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Thursday.

News

Promising results from COVID-19 vaccine candidate tested at UK

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Researchers around the world and in Kentucky are hoping to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Centre College president talks about start of fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Centre College’s campus is quiet right now, but in a few weeks, students will be returning to reconfigured buildings and attendance policies.