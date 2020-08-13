Advertisement

Scattered storms possible this evening, cold front approaching for the weekend

(KVLY)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been another warm day across our region, but some relief from the heat is coming in the form of a big cold front.

Tonight & Friday

Chances for scattered showers and storms will continue for a while longer before tapering off as we head toward the overnight hours. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and fog building in late, so be careful if you are out and about early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 60s for most.

The battle between the high pressure to our south and the stalled out front to our north that has been going on above us continues on Friday. For how long? Well, it depends on which model you look at. The GFS, Euro and NAM have the high pressure throwing in the towel fairly early in the day, letting the front advance slowly into the mountains. Our shorter high-resolution models are more confident in the high pressure’s chances to hang in there for most of the day. Right now, I’m going to side with the short-range models and keep our rain chances scattered, at least until later in the evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of the system, which should keep our temperatures into the low to mid-80s for daytime highs.

Weekend Forecast

The rain chances really pick up on Saturday. While I don’t think it will be a complete washout, I do think we’ll see them off and on all day and into the night. Keep that rain gear handy. Highs will struggle to get to 80 and lows will drop into the mid-60s as the front moves out late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks better, with some scattered rain chances early giving way to sun and clouds. Highs will rebound back into the mid 80s, but they won’t feel as warm, thanks to lower dew points and humidity.

Extended Forecast

The first couple of days for the new workweek look a little drier and cooler. Stray showers can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Thursday forecast: scattered afternoon storm chances once again

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Yet another summertime afternoon as a mix of sun and clouds overhead will give way to an afternoon storm chance for your Thursday.

Weather

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - August 12th, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - August 12, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - August 12, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and muggy evening, another calm night

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, the clouds will attempt to back off a little. The rain chances stick around early, but we should be mainly dry overnight.

Forecast

More clouds at times today, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds ended up keeping us a little cooler yesterday. That will likely be the case again today. It will definitely still be muggy.

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - August 11th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - August 11th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6:00 a.m. Forecast - August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:00 a.m. Forecast - August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour