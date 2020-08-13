Scattered storms possible this evening, cold front approaching for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been another warm day across our region, but some relief from the heat is coming in the form of a big cold front.

Tonight & Friday

Chances for scattered showers and storms will continue for a while longer before tapering off as we head toward the overnight hours. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and fog building in late, so be careful if you are out and about early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 60s for most.

The battle between the high pressure to our south and the stalled out front to our north that has been going on above us continues on Friday. For how long? Well, it depends on which model you look at. The GFS, Euro and NAM have the high pressure throwing in the towel fairly early in the day, letting the front advance slowly into the mountains. Our shorter high-resolution models are more confident in the high pressure’s chances to hang in there for most of the day. Right now, I’m going to side with the short-range models and keep our rain chances scattered, at least until later in the evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of the system, which should keep our temperatures into the low to mid-80s for daytime highs.

Weekend Forecast

The rain chances really pick up on Saturday. While I don’t think it will be a complete washout, I do think we’ll see them off and on all day and into the night. Keep that rain gear handy. Highs will struggle to get to 80 and lows will drop into the mid-60s as the front moves out late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks better, with some scattered rain chances early giving way to sun and clouds. Highs will rebound back into the mid 80s, but they won’t feel as warm, thanks to lower dew points and humidity.

Extended Forecast

The first couple of days for the new workweek look a little drier and cooler. Stray showers can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. Enjoy!

