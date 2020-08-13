Advertisement

Santa Train 2020 canceled, replaced by gift collection

Santa Clause poses with a photo with a family | KALB
Santa Clause poses with a photo with a family | KALB(KALB)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Santa Train event is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, families will receive gifts on November 21 via curbside pickup at select Food City locations .

Santa Train organizers believes it is vital to manufacture ways to help keep their Christmas tradition and commitment to families.

Santa Train officials recommend checking Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay updated on whats to come in the next several months.

Each year Santa Train provides a train ride and this would have been the events 78th year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch: Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers hold virtual ribbon cuttings for three EKY projects

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
The projects in Perry, Clay and Floyd County were completed using more than $14 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grants.

News

Happening Now: Power Outage in Perry County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Happening Now: Blackout in Perry County

News

Kentucky State Police looking for new telecommunicators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Officials say the shortage of staff members has not affected the emergency service response time.

Regional

Man facing charges of sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say he’s charged with five counts of 3rd degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 80 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

One dead, interstate closed after Rockcastle County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
I-75 in the area is closed due to the crash.

News

Governor Beshear announced $6 million in funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Governor Beshear Announces $6 Million in CARES Act Funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death on Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
11 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the triple digits when it comes to positive cases. Bell and Pulaski County have more than 300, while Laurel has more than 400 cases.

News

From ‘hoax’ to home isolation: Former COVID-denier tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Johnson County man was a firm believer that the coronavirus is a hoax, but that has now changed after testing positive and spending time in isolation.

State

Governor Beshear reports more than 1000 new cases since Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.