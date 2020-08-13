Santa Train 2020 canceled, replaced by gift collection

The Santa Train event is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, families will receive gifts on November 21 via curbside pickup at select Food City locations .

Santa Train organizers believes it is vital to manufacture ways to help keep their Christmas tradition and commitment to families.

Santa Train officials recommend checking Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay updated on whats to come in the next several months.

Each year Santa Train provides a train ride and this would have been the events 78th year.

