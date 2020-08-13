One dead, interstate closed after Rockcastle County crash

Mount Vernon, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead and I-75 closed after a crash in Rockcastle County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the 68-mile marker.

I-75 is closed in the area due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 76 to Berea and onto U.S. 25.

According to the Rockcastle County Coroner, two cars and a semi were involved in the crash. A tractor-trailer rear-ended a car. A man inside the car was killed. A pickup truck was also involved, but at this time it’s unclear how.

Two people in the semi are unharmed, as well as the person in the pickup and three others in the car.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene and investigating.

