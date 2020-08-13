Advertisement

NCAA DI Council recommends eligibility extensions for fall athletes

College athletes who opt out of playing this fall or have a season cut short due to COVID-19 could potentially be granted another year of eligibility.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - College athletes who opt out of playing this fall or have a season cut short due to COVID-19 could potentially be granted another year of eligibility.

That was the recommendation by the NCAA Division 1 council on Wednesday.

Additionally, the council recommended that any athlete would be given another year if their sport is unable to complete 50 percent of the maximum allowed competitions.

The Division 1 Board of Directors now has to approve the recommendation.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

