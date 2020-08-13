Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four confirmed positive cases and two probable cases. Those include a 55-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Knott County, a 73-year-old woman from Letcher County, a 50-year-old man from Owsley County and an 84-year-old man from Perry County. Officials say they still have 166 active cases in their district with 262 recoveries.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported seven new cases in Rockcastle County on Thursday. They also reported one recovery in Clay County and two recoveries in Jackson County.

Officials with the Laurel County Health Department report seven new cases. They include a seven month old boy, a 74 year old woman, a 22 year old man, a five year old boy, a 62 year old woman, a 66 year old man and a 37 year old woman. All are recovering at home.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases, bringing their total to 327. 79 of those are still active and 248 have recovered.

