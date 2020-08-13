Advertisement

Local boy spends more than 30 days in quarantine, family members relieved following negative COVID-19 test

Braman Family
Braman Family(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like most 15-year-olds, you can find Kanye Braman playing video games. For the past 39 days, that is all he could do as he quarantined in his bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I didn’t believe it at first cause I thought there was no way, but like I guess I was just like confused, I didn’t really know what was going on,” said Braman.

Braman was a freshman on the Hazard High School football team where he, along with other players and coaches, were exposed to the virus. His mom, Dr. Maria Braman Chief Medical Officer of ARH, quickly jumped into her medical training when she learned he was exposed.

“We took his temperature, he had a low-grade temperature, we isolated him and that was a Friday and we sort of watched him through the weekend and he continued not to feel well,” said Dr. Braman.

At last check, nearly 40 people that tested positive for COVID-19 could be traced back to the Hazard football team.

Dr. Braman and her husband, Ben, have a family to juggle as they spent time worrying if others in the family could have been exposed.

“First concern was you just don’t know, cause it seemed to affect people in completely different ways for no rhyme or reason, then how do you contain it in your home,” said Kanye’s dad, Ben Braman.

Every Monday, Kanye would receive a COVID-19 test.

“I kind of got used to it, it didn’t really hurt the last time,” said Kanye Braman.

On Wednesday, the family received the news they were so anxiously awaiting, Kanye finally tested negative for COVID-19.

“I was happy, I got to get out of my room cause my sister and her friends told me I was negative which was pretty cool,” added Braman.

A quarantine sign and masks remain as a reminder of a long journey.

“Time flies when you just play Xbox, I guess, and just talk to people,” said Braman.

The family also thanked the community for its support and prayers. No other family members were infected with the virus.

