Officials with Lee County, Virginia Schools say schools will start on August 20th, 2020.

Officials say families and students may choose to do all remote learning or in-person learning or a combination.

You can see the plan here: https://sites.google.com/leecoschools.com/lcps/2020-2021-reopening-faq?authuser=0

