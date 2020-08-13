Advertisement

Kentucky State Police looking for new telecommunicators

KSP is looking for 30 positions for 14 locations across the state
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Need a job, have good communication skills and handle stress well? Kentucky State Police might have work for you.

KSP plans to fill 30 telecommunicator positions in 14 locations across the state.

“It’s concerning for us to face this kind of shortage in one of the more critical areas with our agency. Through retirements and attrition, the number of telecommunicators has dropped significantly,” KSP spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson said.

Officials say the shortage of staff members has not affected the emergency service response time.

One year ago, KSP Telecommunicators answered 2.1 million calls resulting in 500,236 calls for help.

KSP telecommunicators will go through a five-week paid training to become accredited with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

If you are interested in applying, here are some of the prerequisites you will have to meet:

- Excellent communication skills.

- Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions.

- Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

- Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

- Must be a High School Graduate.

The next Telecommunicators Academy is scheduled to start on September 14th with graduation on October 16th.

If you’re interested, you can apply at https://careers.ky.gov or call your local KSP post for more information.

