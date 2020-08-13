Advertisement

‘It’s like he dies over and over every day': Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Barbara Hook just wants answers about what happened to her son Wesley Hook, who has been missing since June 10.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Wesley Hook has been missing since June 10. In the months following his disappearance, his mother, Barbara Hook, is left with nothing but memories and questions.

“He told me on Thursday he would be home,” said Barbara. “I called and called. He never answered my calls. I knew something was wrong. I knew.”

She said Wesley had the ability to light up a room with his smile and was the kind person who would “give you the shirt off his back.”

”He has a great childhood. I had put him in swimming lessons at four. I had him in t-ball, I had him in flag football,” she said. “He was good to everyone and he was a giving person.”

Wesley was working to make something of himself, she said, having already completed some law school classes, with plans to return. Now, those dreams, as well as the ones she had for his life, are all she can think about.

“They took everything from me. My future,” she said. “It’s a tragedy that he trusted someone and they took his life. And they get to live. Their parents still get to see them. And I can’t see my child again.”

After Wesley’s car was found burned in the Robinson Creek area last month, with human remains inside, officials said they believe the person in the vehicle may have been killed at the Alpike Motel in Floyd County and moved to that location. Though the remains have not been identified, officers say the statements from the three suspects in custody lead them to believe the remains are Wesley’s. Still, Barbara is waiting for definite answers.

“I can’t even get his remains back yet to bury him,” Barbara said.

Enos Little, Eric Deleon and Krystle Williams, all believed to be involved with Wesley’s disappearance and the arson of his car, are in the Pike County Detention Center. Police are still searching for Sky Smallwood, who they believe is in the Lexington area.

Waiting for the answers has left Barbara in a “living nightmare.”

“He’s missed. He’s loved. And he’s not coming home,” she said. ”It’s like he dies over and over every day to me.”

She is now hoping Smallwood will be found, answers will be given, and the remains will be identified so she can lay her son to rest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pikeville Police Department at (606)437-5111.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

