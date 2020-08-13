Health dept. reports 80 new COVID cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 49. According to the health dept., the most recent deaths were people in their 70s and 80s.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 4,186. The health dept. says there have been 931 positive cases reported already in August.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4

100 cases, July 23

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

84 cases, Aug. 6

83 cases, July 9

80 cases, Aug. 12

69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19

The current official state totals are 36,945 cases and 790 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

