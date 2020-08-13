Advertisement

Health dept. reports 80 new COVID cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 49. According to the health dept., the most recent deaths were people in their 70s and 80s.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 4,186. The health dept. says there have been 931 positive cases reported already in August.

COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 80 cases, Aug. 12
  • 69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19

The current official state totals are 36,945 cases and 790 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

