Advertisement

Doctors weigh in on risks of heart condition linked to COVID-19

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Myocarditis is a heart condition that can stem from the Novel Coronavirus.

It also could be another deciding factor for the possible return of college sports.

Emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said it’s typically caused by the immune system trying to fight off a viral infection. He said symptoms include chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath and decreased activity tolerance.

Dr. Vincent Sorrell, professor of medicine and cardiologist at UK Hospital, said he sees the condition more in Kentucky than in other states.

“None of us are really surprised that we are seeing cases, rare, but cases, of pretty bad Myocarditis involving people that are covid positive,” he said.

The doctors said most cases of the disease are mild, but it can be very serious, and can cause long-term damage.

Damage that could prevent athletes from playing now, and in the long run.

“All athletes have the stress on the heart and the ones that have greater contact have another risk of transmission,” Dr. Sorrell said.

College officials are left to decide if players are allowed on the field, knowing the risks could run high.

“Imagine if you’re somebody who’s a pretty good athlete and have this, there’s no chance of making it to the pros then you can always say that you’re going to be the best player that ever existed, and there’s no argument at that point because you can’t show it,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Sorrell said knowing young men are more likely to be affected is an important consideration in this game time decision.

“I do feel that people are making an abundance of caution decisions probably for the right reasons medically,” he said.

ESPN has reported that at least five players in the Big 10 Conference and more athletes in others have been diagnosed with Myocarditis.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Wednesday morning traffic stop in London led to a drug bust.

News

Governor Beshear announced $6 million in funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Governor Beshear Announces $6 Million in CARES Act Funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

Crime

Sheriff: Pulaski man arrested with more than 95 grams of meth, other drugs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Pulaski County following a major drug bust.

News

Sheriff: Man sentenced for beating baby accused in second child abuse case

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky man sentenced for beating a baby is accused of abusing another child.

News

From ‘hoax’ to home isolation: Former COVID-denier tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Johnson County man was a firm believer that the coronavirus is a hoax, but that has now changed after testing positive and spending time in isolation.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Highway 699 closed due to gas leak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Highway 699 near Cornettsville in Perry County is closed due to a gas leak.

News

Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Man who thought COVID-19 was a hoax ends quarantine after two week with virus - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on UK Athletics

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Many question marks still surround the X's and O's for college football this fall.

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The business founded in 1809 has had clay circling its sculpting wheels for generations.