HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Dickenson County, Virginia Schools say schools will start on August 24th, 2020.

To start, the district will offer two options: A hybrid model that includes in-person and remote learning or full remote learning.

You can see the latest information from the district here: http://dcps.k12.va.us/

