HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Claiborne County, Tennessee Schools say schools went back into session on August 10th, 2020.

Students have the option of in-person or remote learning.

You can see the plan here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IGR79PCr-lATHE4cXvgit_y40LZ9AV9t4aDyyazlN-g/edit

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.