HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Buchanan County, Virginia Schools say schools will start back on September 8th, 2020.

To start, the district will offer two options: Four days in-person with one day online or full remote learning.

You can see the plan here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rxIOSLT61W0om7HM34WaFfJ9C8oDwmmIbNnxENu-FVY/edit

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.