Advertisement

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on UK Athletics

Reduced capacity, no fans or a canceled football season could cost millions.
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much of Big Blue Nation hopes, no doubt, to see the Cats on the gridiron next month. But the fate of fall college sports remains in question as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

The Big 12 conference announced Wednesday that it still plans to play fall sports, one day after the Pac-12 and Big 10 announced that they are postponing their seasons.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference, of which the University of Kentucky is a part, reaffirmed its position on football in the fall and pledged to move ahead with a tweaked, 10-game, conference-only schedule.

At many universities football is a big money-maker, and the same is true for UK Athletics. Yet officials have already had to plan for changes from the coronavirus to hurt financially. Scrapping the season could be particularly devastating.

In fiscal year 2019-20 (just ending) football was budgeted to bring in $40 million - more than a quarter of UK Athletics’ total revenue.

UK Athletics does not receive money from the state or university, so the money it makes helps it run its programs, pay for scholarships, etc. It also pays into the university - including full tuition rates for its scholarships.

In June, UK Athletics adjusted its budget for 2020-21 (the fiscal year just beginning), reducing the budget by 17 percent, or about $7.5 million, to account for a projected decrease in ticket revenue.

Drops in gifts and endowments, royalties, parking, and concessions and novelties were among the other revenue adjustments. (Some expenses went down, as well - notably, a roughly $2 million drop in team, recruit and staff travel.)

The adjusted budget still projects $39 million in football revenue - but it was based on events still carrying on as scheduled, UK Athletics said. Since then, UK Football’s seven home games planned for this fall have been whittled down to five.

When that budget was released in June, UK Athletics said in a statement that they would continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and make further adjustments if needed.

But there is still one major question mark remaining - and it is one upon which many other things depend.

Assistant Athletic Director Tony Neely told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer on Wednesday that they do not have projected revenue revisions right now because they still do not know how many fans might be allowed to attend games.

UK Athletics officials are working on a proposal to submit to the state, but it has not been finalized, Neely said.

We do not know what the impact could be on jobs, including seasonal positions at Kroger Field. A hiring notice for last season listed a need for about 40 gameday workers on the UK Athletics Hospitality Team. It is unclear what might happen to those positions, with fan capacity likely to be reduced for any football games this fall.

No one in UK Athletics has been laid off, Neely said.

UK Athletics could also feel the impact from the trickle-down of lost revenue from other sources. ESPN, which owns the SEC Network, could lose $800 million in ad revenue if the NCAA football season is canceled altogether, Sportico reports. The SEC reported distributing an average of about $45 million in revenue to member schools last year.

UK ranks 15th in the country for total athletics revenue, according to USA Today’s NCAA Finances database.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Man sentenced for beating baby accused in second child abuse case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Kentucky man sentenced for beating a baby is accused of abusing another child.

News

From ‘hoax’ to home isolation: Former COVID-denier tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Johnson County man was a firm believer that the coronavirus is a hoax, but that has now changed after testing positive and spending time in isolation.

News

Highway 699 closed due to gas leak

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Highway 699 near Cornettsville in Perry County is closed due to a gas leak.

News

Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Man who thought COVID-19 was a hoax ends quarantine after two week with virus - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The business founded in 1809 has had clay circling its sculpting wheels for generations.

Crime

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a Bowling Green home and business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
A stolen safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

State

Kentucky sets single-day record with more than 1000 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
11 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the triple digits when it comes to positive cases. Bell and Pulaski County have more than 300, while Laurel has more than 400 cases.