WestRock to close Somerset container plant

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In a WARN notice received Wednesday, WestRock announced the company is shutting down its container plant based in Somerset.

The company will cease operations at the plant located at 400 Chandler Street and let go of all 24 of the plant’s employees on or around September 30.

The closing of the Southern Kentucky plant will leave WestRock with five other locations in Kentucky, including facilities in Nicholasville and Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.