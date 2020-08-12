Wayne County, W.Va Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Wayne County, West Virginia schools say schools will reopen on September 8th, 2020.

There are several return to school options available for students including a five day a week in-person schedule, a blended in-class/virtual option and an all virtual option.

You can see the plan here: https://www.wayneschoolswv.org/pdf/Re-Entry-Document-(7.22.20).pdf

