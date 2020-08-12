Kentucky sets single-day record with more than 1000 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

Gov. Beshear COVID Briefing 8/12 Gov. Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Today Governor Beshear announced 1,163 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest single-day increase Kentucky has seen since the state began tracking cases, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 36,945 cases.

39 of those cases are in children under the age of five.

The governor also reported seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 790.

683 people are currently hospitalized and 143 are in intensive care.

717,370 tests have been performed statewide and the test positivity rate currently sits at 5.63 percent.

8,893 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

KY COVID info 8/12/20 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.