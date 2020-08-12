Advertisement

Kentucky sets single-day record with more than 1000 new cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

Gov. Beshear COVID Briefing 8/12

Gov. Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing

Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Today Governor Beshear announced 1,163 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest single-day increase Kentucky has seen since the state began tracking cases, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 36,945 cases.

39 of those cases are in children under the age of five.

The governor also reported seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 790.

683 people are currently hospitalized and 143 are in intensive care.

717,370 tests have been performed statewide and the test positivity rate currently sits at 5.63 percent.

8,893 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

KY COVID info 8/12/20
KY COVID info 8/12/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

