Warm and muggy evening, another calm night

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm and muggy is the main story for this evening.

Tonight

Temperatures will stay warm and in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Most of us will remain on that drier side but the high humidity will put somewhat of a damper on the nice weather. Although most of us will see those dry conditions, a few pop-up showers will spring up early this evening. If you are located more towards the southeast portion of the region you will have a better chance of seeing one of these showers. The good news is those of us that do see a quick shower will cool down much quicker than the rest of us.

Tonight, the clouds will attempt to back off a little. The rain chances stick around early, but we should be mainly dry overnight as lows drop into the upper 60s around 70.

Extended Forecast

You might have heard Forecaster Brandon Robinson talk about the fight going on in the sky between the stalled out front to our north and the high pressure. As of now, it looks like that high pressure will try to remain in the fight for Thursday, keeping our rain chances low but not out of the question. We’ll see another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s before falling into the upper 60s overnight.

Friday, the front will become victorious and will continue to creep into our region. Rain chances go up, bringing a pretty soggy day to the mountains. Highs will remain int he mid-80s.

Weekend Forecast

The soggy weather will continue into Saturday. The good news is the cooler temperatures from the front will start to move in. Highs look to only get into the low 80s.

We wrap up the weekend on Sunday with some sunshine and clouds, but scattered chances for showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

