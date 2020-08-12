Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

News

Sheriff: Man sentenced for beating baby accused in second child abuse case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Kentucky man sentenced for beating a baby is accused of abusing another child.

News

From ‘hoax’ to home isolation: Former COVID-denier tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Johnson County man was a firm believer that the coronavirus is a hoax, but that has now changed after testing positive and spending time in isolation.

News

Highway 699 closed due to gas leak

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Highway 699 near Cornettsville in Perry County is closed due to a gas leak.

National

Let it flow: Trump Administration eases showerhead rules

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump Administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn't getting wet enough.

Latest News

National

‘Kicked in the teeth’: Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The rare storm known as a derecho hit Monday, devastating parts of the power grid, flattening valuable corn fields and killing at least two people.

News

Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Man who thought COVID-19 was a hoax ends quarantine after two week with virus - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6