Vape pen, hand sanitizer start car fire

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are warning of the dangers of leaving items in your car after a vape pen ignited next to a bottle of hand sanitizer and seriously damaged a car.

“There has been a lot of incidents that these pens in cars, the batteries become compromised to extreme heat, ignition is caused and the fire starts,” Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes told WSAZ. “So with the hand sanitizer there, we feel that it greatly enhanced the fire.”

The Nitro Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire around 7 p.m. Monday. At first, nothing appeared wrong except windows covered in soot. After firefighters were able to get into the car, they noticed significant damage from the fire that started in the center console.

“We thought the hand sanitizer at first, then we got to dig in around the area and noticed the batteries. The owner of the car was asked if she used a vape pen. She said yes, but she turned it off.”

Firefighters said a vape pen was left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer. They believe the vape pen overheated, as cars can reach more than 116 degrees on hot days, igniting a fire fueled by the hand sanitizer.

Nitro firefighters said the closed windows prevented the fire from growing even larger due to a lack of oxygen.

“You just got to be mindful, you have to try to take these things out of your vehicle,” Mathes said. “Take them with you if you’re going to work, in your house, just be careful.”

Mathes said the owner of the car suffered a minor burn injury but is OK.

