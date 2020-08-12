Two of three Mid-South Conference divisions postpone football to the spring

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced Tuesday that two of its three divisions have postponed football divisional games to the spring of 2021.

The Bluegrass Division, which includes the University of Pikeville and the University of the Cumberlands and the Appalachian Division, which includes Union College, have postponed play to the spring. The Sun Division, which has six of its seven schools in Florida, will continue with the plan of playing in division starting on September 12.

With each decision, leadership committees individually granted the member institutions the authority to decide on any non-conference games or scrimmages in the fall.

The NAIA moved all fall championships to the spring. Football was the last to do so on July 31. The Appalachian and Bluegrass Divisions will announce their schedules once dates are set for the playoffs in the spring.

