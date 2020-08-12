Advertisement

Tips to make communicating through masks easier

Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Have you had trouble hearing people through their masks? Imagine already struggling with hearing loss and trying to communicate during COVID-19. It’s not easy for some people.

Brittany Kyzer, an audiologist with UofL Health, discussed how COVID-19 is impacting people who suffer from hearing impairments and offered advice on how to effectively communicate during this time, and some of the best methods to practice.

"One of the best things that you can do is slow down your rate of speech and increase your volume," Kyzer said. "So you don't necessarily want to shout at people, but by increasing you volume and decreasing your rate of speech it automatically creates better enunciation of your speech so people can really take in context clues of what you're saying and be able to listen and understand better."

This practice will decrease with any frustration that may arise with not being able to understand someone.

It can also be suggested to get a mask with a clear front on them so that people who are hard of hearing can still see your mouth.

