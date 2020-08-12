Advertisement

Tennessee dentists warn of ‘mask mouth’

Face masks can cause what some dentists call "mask mouth."
=
=(WCJB)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - In many places across Tennessee, you will see mask requirements at restaurants and stores. It’s the new normal since the start of the pandemic.

However, dentists are warning of a new problem due to prolonged mask wearing--mask mouth, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

Dr. Blake Billups, a dentist who has practiced in Memphis for 16 years, says prolonged mask wearing can cause the mouth to become dry.

“There’s not enough data to know the consequences of what it’ll do,” Billups said. “Anytime we have a dryer mouth, we have a higher chance of getting tooth decay or periodontal (gum) disease because the mouth is dryer.”

“Mask mouth” is caused due to heavy breathing out of the mouth.

“Drinking water, keeping hydrated, keeping water in the mouth to disrupt the bacteria is a great thing to do,” Billups said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Tips to make communicating through masks easier

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Brittany Kyzer, an audiologist with UofL Health, says COVID-19 is impacting people who suffer from hearing impairments.

Regional

Buchanan County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wise County also reported 27 new cases and four new people in the hospital on Tuesday.

Forecast

More clouds at times today, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds ended up keeping us a little cooler yesterday. That will likely be the case again today. It will definitely still be muggy.

News

‘We’re about to fall through’: Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
For more than 10 years, families on Tunnel Road have been watching their bridge fall apart.

News

WATCH | Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Latest News

News

Mountain Student Achiever - Kandace Messer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

New private school to open in midst of pandemic 11pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded 4 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
This bridge in Martin County has been slowly breaking apart for 10 years. The families who rely on it are asking county officials to step in.

National

Dunkin’ launching cereal line

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dunkin’ announced it is launching a cereal line based on two of its most popular coffee drinks.

Sports

SEC, ACC, Big 12 still hoping to play football this fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference were still moving forward Tuesday with plans for a fall college football season even as two other Power Five leagues, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, called things off.