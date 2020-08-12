Advertisement

Tenn. man biking 3,000 miles to raise money for COVID-19 relief

A Johnson City man is set to make a 3,000-mile trip to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
(WCAX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Johnson City man is set to make a 3,000-mile trip to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that Mark Bodo is 40 days into his journey from San Francisco to Yorktown, Virginia as of Monday.

“If I can get on a bike and ride from San Francisco to Yorktown, Virginia all on my own, then we as as country can overcome the challenge of coronavirus and any challenge that is put upon us,” said Bodo, an ETSU College of Nursing IT manager.

WJHL reported Bodo launched his organization “Ride Aid 2020” in May and set up a website and a GoFundMe page.

“I’ve met a lot of families who have been displaced because they lost their jobs, they’re now just traveling. They are like, ‘We are going to see the country, we have time. We are collecting unemployment right now, and are trying to figure out what we are going to do next,’” said Bodo.

Bodo hopes to raise $100,000 for organizations dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, including Feeding America and Mercy Housing.

Traveling across the country has given Bodo a look at the toll COVID-19 has taken on the country. He’s keeping people up to date with his journey via Instagram.

WJHL reported that Bodo hopes to complete his 60-day journey by August 29.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Tips to make communicating through masks easier

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Brittany Kyzer, an audiologist with UofL Health, says COVID-19 is impacting people who suffer from hearing impairments.

Regional

Buchanan County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wise County also reported 27 new cases and four new people in the hospital on Tuesday.

Forecast

More clouds at times today, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds ended up keeping us a little cooler yesterday. That will likely be the case again today. It will definitely still be muggy.

News

‘We’re about to fall through’: Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
For more than 10 years, families on Tunnel Road have been watching their bridge fall apart.

News

WATCH | Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Latest News

News

Mountain Student Achiever - Kandace Messer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

New private school to open in midst of pandemic 11pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

Tennessee dentists warn of ‘mask mouth’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Face masks can cause what some dentists call "mask mouth."

News

Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded 4 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
This bridge in Martin County has been slowly breaking apart for 10 years. The families who rely on it are asking county officials to step in.

National

Dunkin’ launching cereal line

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dunkin’ announced it is launching a cereal line based on two of its most popular coffee drinks.

Sports

SEC, ACC, Big 12 still hoping to play football this fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference were still moving forward Tuesday with plans for a fall college football season even as two other Power Five leagues, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, called things off.