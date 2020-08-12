Advertisement

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest in Laurel County

(Credit: Laurel County Correctional Center/Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
(Credit: Laurel County Correctional Center/Laurel County Sheriff's Office)(Laurel County Correctional Center/Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing drug trafficking and other charges after a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Laurel County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped Mack Jones just before 4 a.m. on Main Street in London.

Deputies say Jones had a suspended license, along with a gun, an unspecified amount of money, and drugs including meth, suboxone, and marijuana.

Jones is charged with drug trafficking, being a felon with a gun, and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Beshear announced $6 million in funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Governor Beshear Announces $6 Million in CARES Act Funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

Crime

Sheriff: Pulaski man arrested with more than 95 grams of meth, other drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Pulaski County following a major drug bust.

News

Sheriff: Man sentenced for beating baby accused in second child abuse case

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Kentucky man sentenced for beating a baby is accused of abusing another child.

News

From ‘hoax’ to home isolation: Former COVID-denier tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A Johnson County man was a firm believer that the coronavirus is a hoax, but that has now changed after testing positive and spending time in isolation.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Highway 699 closed due to gas leak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Highway 699 near Cornettsville in Perry County is closed due to a gas leak.

News

Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Man who thought COVID-19 was a hoax ends quarantine after two week with virus - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on UK Athletics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Many question marks still surround the X's and O's for college football this fall.

News

Bybee Pottery has a history stretching for more than 200 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The business founded in 1809 has had clay circling its sculpting wheels for generations.