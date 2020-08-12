Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing drug trafficking and other charges after a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Laurel County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped Mack Jones just before 4 a.m. on Main Street in London.

Deputies say Jones had a suspended license, along with a gun, an unspecified amount of money, and drugs including meth, suboxone, and marijuana.

Jones is charged with drug trafficking, being a felon with a gun, and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

